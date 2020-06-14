Admission commences for graduate courses at SRM

Interview-based admissions and e-counselling for graduate courses have started at Amaravati’s chapter of SRM University.

Admissions have opened for courses: School of Management - BBA (Hons.) and School of Liberal Arts & Basic Sciences - B. Sc (Hons.) in Integrative Biology, Economics, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science and B.A.(Hons.) in English and History.

Aspiring students can apply and fill applications online, at www.srmap.edu.in, according to a press release.

Selection would be based on eligibility, followed by an interview on ZOOM app by faculty experts. On selection, the candidate can remit the fee online and download the Provisional Admission Letter (PAL). Scholarships will be offered to meritorious and deserving students in line with the university policy.

The classes are scheduled to commence in September 2020, as per the government guidelines.

In case of B. Tech programme, admission is based on the entrance exam, SRMJEEE, which would be held from July 30 to August 4 in 127 Indian cities and five countries, Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait.

For any queries, write to admissions@srmap.edu.in.