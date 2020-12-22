Administer COVID vaccine to frontline warriors first: TDP

VIJAYAWADA

22 December 2020 01:52 IST

Repalle MLA writes letter to Chief Minister

TDP Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad has stressed on the need to give a priority to frontline warriors when the COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in the State.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, the TDP MLA said that doctors, police, journalists and health workers should be vaccinated first as they had been risking their lives to save the people ever since the first COVID-19 infection case was reported in the State in March this year.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is an urgent need for increasing the vaccine storage capacity from the existing 1.46 lakh litre to 3 lakh litre in the State so that there would be no problems in meeting the requirements of all sections of people,” he said. The government has proposed to cover 70 persons in one session and it decided to administer vaccine to 1 crore people in a month. The storage capacity would need to be enhanced to meet this requirement, he said.