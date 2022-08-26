Admin sanction for flood retaining wall 

The State government has accorded administrative approval for construction of flood protection wall along the left margin of Krishna River from Padmavathi Ghat to Kanakadurgamma Varadhi (Phase-III) in Vijayawada. In a GO issued in August 24, the government accorded administrative sanction for an amount of ₹137.85 crore for the construction of Flood Protection Wall.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has chalked out plans to construct two retaining walls in the city to protect the people living on the bed of river Krishna from floods. The proposed two retaining walls include one from Kanaka Durga Varadhi to Padmavati Ghat, and another from Prakasam Barrage to Bhavanipuram in the city.

The government gave approval for retaining the wall from Kanaka Durga Varadhi to Padmavati Ghat. The people living in two municipal wards would be benefited with the retaining wall from Varadhi to Padmavati ghat. The proposal for the second one is under consideration.