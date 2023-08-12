Adivasi Mahasabha urges govt. to erect statue of Koya freedom fighter Tammanna Dora at Rampachodavaram

August 12, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Legal Adviser to Adivasi Mahasabha Ainavarapu Suryanarayana on Saturday demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government erect a statue of Koya freedom fighter Karam Tammanna Dora, who led the first Rampa Rebellion (1839-48) against the British in the Godavari agency. The Adivasi Mahasabha is an NGO working on tribal rights.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Tammanna Dora, supported by five Muttadars (village heads), led the rebellion against the appointment of Manasabdars over the Muttadars. In an attack on a police party in 1840, Tammanna’s team eliminated 12 policemen and wounded 20. However, Tammanna Dora disappeared in 1848.

At a press conference here, Mr. Suryanarayana appealed to the State government to install a statue of Tammanna Dora at his native Bandapalli, which is five kilometres away from Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and also at Rampachodavaram.

A statue would be a fitting tribute to Tammanna Dora, he said, and also wanted the government to build a community hall in his memory at Bandapalli.

The Adivasi Mahasabha will conduct a meeting at Bandapalli to commemorate the rebellion and the contribution of Tammanna Dora to the freedom struggle on August 14.

