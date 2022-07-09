Adivasi Mahasabha seeks CBI probe into ‘₹40 cr. Polavaram R&R scandal’

‘Evidence being gathered to launch a legal battle’

Adivasi Mahasabha Legal Adviser I. Suryanarayana on Saturday demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged scandal of creating fake pattas and diversion of nearly ₹40 crore of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package under the Polavaram irrigation project in the Godavari region.

Adivasi Mahasabha is an NGO working on the issues of the Polavaram project-displaced.

In Devipatnam alone, many Revenue department officials and non-tribal agents were arrested for creating fake pattas and diverting ₹2.8 crore R&R package funds.

Mr. Suryanarayana told the media here on Saturday that the Revenue officials and the Polavaram project R&R authorities had allegedly colluded at various levels to divert the R&R package, denying the funds to the eligible displaced tribals.

“The total misappropriation will exceed ₹40 crore as per the cases that are being unearthed by various government and tribal bodies in Rampachodavaram and Chintoor tribal pockets. The role of the State government authorities should be investigated in the scandal,” alleged Mr. Suryanarayana.

The Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee constituted by the State government barely met twice since 2017, ignoring its responsibility of ensuring the transparent disbursement of the R&R package and addressing the claims of the tribals, he said.

“The Adivasi Mahasabha has been documenting the scandal in every affected pocket to launch a legal battle against the officials involved in it. An inquiry by the CBI should be ordered to expose the misdeeds and recover the funds meant for the project-displaced,” said Mr. Suryanarayana.