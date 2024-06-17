ADVERTISEMENT

Polavaram project: Adivasi Mahasabha demands immediate rehabilitation for displaced families

Updated - June 17, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 07:56 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The previous YSRCP-led government failed to fulfil its promise of ₹10 lakh financial aid for all displaced families, says legal advisor Ainapurapu Suryanarayana

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

A view of the Polavaram irrigation project under construction across river Godavari. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Adivasi Mahasabha’s legal advisor Ainapurapu Suryanarayana on Monday demanded that resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) should be prioritised along with the construction activity at the Polavaram irrigation project.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Suryanarayana alleged that the previous government led by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil its promise of ₹10 lakh financial aid for all the displaced families.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to speed up the Polavaram irrigation project. The R&R component should be given immediate priority to guarantee that every displaced family receives their due compensation before commissioning the project,” demanded Mr. Suryanarayana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He stated that over 93,000 displaced families are yet to be rehabilitated among the total affected 1.5 lakh displaced families. “Barely 13,000 displaced families have been rehabilitated as of June,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US