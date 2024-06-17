GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Polavaram project: Adivasi Mahasabha demands immediate rehabilitation for displaced families

The previous YSRCP-led government failed to fulfil its promise of ₹10 lakh financial aid for all displaced families, says legal advisor Ainapurapu Suryanarayana

Updated - June 17, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 07:56 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
A view of the Polavaram irrigation project under construction across river Godavari.

A view of the Polavaram irrigation project under construction across river Godavari. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Adivasi Mahasabha’s legal advisor Ainapurapu Suryanarayana on Monday demanded that resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) should be prioritised along with the construction activity at the Polavaram irrigation project.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Suryanarayana alleged that the previous government led by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil its promise of ₹10 lakh financial aid for all the displaced families.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to speed up the Polavaram irrigation project. The R&R component should be given immediate priority to guarantee that every displaced family receives their due compensation before commissioning the project,” demanded Mr. Suryanarayana.

He stated that over 93,000 displaced families are yet to be rehabilitated among the total affected 1.5 lakh displaced families. “Barely 13,000 displaced families have been rehabilitated as of June,” he added.

