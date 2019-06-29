Adivasi lawyer sets his sights on Mt. Elbrus

An adivasi and a practising advocate K.B.V.M. Krishna Prasad (35) is all set to embark on his second mountaineering expedition.

A native of Lagisapalli village of Paderu mandal in Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Prasad has already scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

He now aims at scaling Russia’s Mount Elbrus, which is considered one among the top 10 prominent peaks.

In doing so, he intends to set an example to the adivasi youth in the Maoist-affected tribal belt in the Visakha Agency.

“I want to set an example to the adivasi youth by proving that there are many avenues for adventure in life, and there is no point in joining the Maoist movement and spoiling one’s life,” said Mr. Prasad.

Distance running

As one who has been inclined towards sports since an early age, Mr. Prasad says he also has a passion for distance running. “I have been participating in various half and full marathons in the last few years, including the annual Navy Marathon. Long-distance running has come as a blessing in disguise. It has improved my stamina and enhanced my endurance levels,” he says.

Speaking about his tryst with the ice axe and mountaineering boots, he says, “Last year, I saw an advertisement from Transcend Adventures, asking for participants for the Kilimanjaro expedition. I had applied and, after a gruelling endurance test, was selected from 300 aspirants.” Mr. Prasad was one among the 40-member team to undergo the month-long mountaineering training at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Prasad, a practising advocate at the Visakhapatnam District Court, had represented the Bar Council of A.P. and the Visakhapatnam Bar Association at the Kilimanjaro expedition.

Future plans

Supported by friends, family, Bar Association and ITDA, he plans to scale several more summits.

“Elbrus will be a challenging task, as the peak is snow clad. But my dream is to scale all the 10 prominent peaks in the world, including Mount Everest,” he said.

“Climbing the Everest is not only the most challenging but also the dream of every mountaineer. One has to be fully fit and the endurance level should be at its peak. I have already begun my training in physical and mental fitness,” he says.

According to Mr. Prasad, advanced breathing exercise is a must for all climbers.

But before setting eyes on the Everest, he intends to conquer Aconcagua (6,962 metres) in Argentina after scaling the Elbrus (5,642m).