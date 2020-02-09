Adivasi JAC to organise public meet on February 12

Adivasi Joint Action Committee (JAC) will be organising a public meet — ‘Adivasi Aathmagourava Sabha’ — at Government Junior College Grounds, Paderu, on February 12 for proper implementation of rights and Acts safeguarding tribals, said district convenor of JAC Ramarao Dora.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said that on January 6 and 7, a number of tribal organisations from Agency areas had staged protest over their rights, but the government didn’t bother about their demands till now.

Land Transfer Regulation Act

Mr. Dora said that the JAC has been demanding proper implementation of Land Transfer Regulation Act 1 of 1970, popularly known as the 1/70 Act. He said that the Act checks the transfer of tribal land to non-tribal persons. He alleged that there had been a gross violation of the Act in regard to allotting mining leases in the scheduled areas to non-tribal persons and allowing non-tribal persons to own houses, lodges and hotels in various parts of Agency, especially where there is a huge tourist flow.

He also found fault with the ZPTC reservations list for local body elections alleging that none of the seats have been reserved for tribals.

“Four have been allocated for BCs, while seven seats for general categories,” Mr. Ramarao Dora said.

The members also demanded implementation of GO No. 3, which reserves jobs for tribal youth in the Agency area. They also demanded a watch on people who come up with fake certificates claiming to be tribals for jobs and other purposes.