Adivasi JAC protests SC ruling on quota

The Joint Action Committee for Protection of Rights of Adivasis (JAC) organised a one-day protest on the occasion of the death anniversary of adivasi freedom fighter Marri Kamayya on Tuesday against the recent Supreme Court judgement of April 22, 2020 quashing GO 3 providing for 100% reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates for the posts of teachers in schools in the Schedule V areas. The protest was held at Lochaliputtu village in Paderu mandal.

JAC representatives called for a resolution by the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) in favour of 100 % quota for STs in the Scheduled Areas.

They wanted the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to seek a review of the SC judgement by a larger bench.

The JAC wanted Parliament to frame and pass legislation reserving 100 % cent of all posts in all spheres in the Scheduled Areas for adivasis.

Among those who participated in the protest were JAC convenor Ramarao Dora, Girijan Teachers Welfare Sangam State president Ch Srinivas Padal, All India Girijan Employees Association general secretary S Simhachalam, S Poornachandra Rao of the ST Teachers Association and State president of the Girijan Employees Association M Seshadri.