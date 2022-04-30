Aditya Thackeray hands over documents of land to TTD for building temple in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray on Saturday handed over the documents pertaining to the land donated to TTD by the state government for the construction of a temple of Lord Venkateswara at Navi Mumbai.

The state government of Maharashtra had recently assigned ten acres of land to TTD at Ulwe in Navi for the construction of the temple.

Mr. Thackeray, who is on a pilgrimage to the hill temple, handed over the documents on behalf of his government to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy at Annamaiah Bhavan near here in the presence of the member trustees and top mandarins of the management who had assembled for their bimonthly meeting.

Sanjiv Sarin, Vice-President of Raymond Limited, assured TTD on behalf of his company’s Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania their willingness to shoulder the entire cost of the temple project.

As a token of bonhomie gesture Mr. Reddy also felicitated Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Sarin with silk vastrams and presented them with laddu prasadam of the Tirumala deity.