Adinarayana Reddy appears before SIT

Former Minister and BJP leader C. Adinarayana Reddy has wondered why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy remained content with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, though he demanded nothing short of CBI inquiry into the murder of his paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the SIT here on Thursday, Mr. Adinarayana Reddy recalled that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had filed a writ in the High Court pleading for CBI probe into the case, but remained silent after coming to power and continued the SIT probe. He said all political parties demanded CBI probe into the case, in view of its political ramifications and hence he too would stick to the same.

The former Minister said that the team interrogated him as a witness in the case and recalled that he was in Vijayawada when the murder occurred. He denied having any role in the murder and said he could even be ‘encountered’ to death if the charges levelled against him by his detractors were proved. The accused, however big he or she may be, should undergo punishment, he said, adding: “It is everybody’s guess who was behind the murder.”

Charge denied

Mr. Reddy once again rubbished the charge that he had gone into hiding to delay his personal appearance before the SIT. “If it is so, I would not have even allowed my brother to appear before the SIT,” he reasoned.

It may be recalled that his brother Devagudi Narayana Reddy appeared before the SIT recently.

The probe into the sensational murder case gained pace recently, with the SIT headed by Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan started interrogating key witnesses in the recent weeks.