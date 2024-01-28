Adimulam, YSRCP legislator from Satyavedu SC constituency, feels cheated, humiliated

January 28, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator from Satyavedu (SC) constituency in Tirupati district, Koneti Adimulam, on January 28 (Sunday) alleged that Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy had resorted to illegal mining of sand in his constituency, but threw the blame on him.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy and his son P. Mithun Reddy (Rajampeta MP) were wielding their hegemony over Dalits and dictating terms to them at will, Mr. Adimulam alleged while speaking to the media near Puttur.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Forest Minister Ramachandra Reddy cheated me by shifting me to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha seat without considering my version. Can the Chief Minister do the same injustice to MLAs such as Roja, Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy?”Koneti AdimulamYSRCP legislator

The MLA further alleged that both the Minister and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had cheated him by shifting him to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha seat without considering his version.

The adverse report given to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy against me was prepared by the followers of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, he charged. “All of them are involved in illegal sand mining in the Satyavedu constituency,” he alleged.

“I asked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy the reasons for my transfer to the Tirupati MP seat, but there was no answer. Nominating me as in-charge for Tirupati LS seat is against my interest, and it pains me so much,” Mr. Adimulam said.

“Can you (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) do the same injustice to MLAs such as Roja, Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy?” he asked.

Mr. Adimulam said that by convening a meeting of the YSRCP cadre from Satyavedu Assembly constituency at his house in Tirupati, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy “hatched a conspiracy against me and humiliated me, as I am a Dalit.”

“In 1989, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy used to move on a motorcycle. Former Minister Reddivari Changa Reddy knows about the assets of the Minister then and now,” Mr. Adimulam said.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leadership nominated Tirupati Lok Sabha (SC) MP M. Gurumoorthy as MLA candidate for Satyavedu SC constituency.