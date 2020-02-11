Andhra Pradesh

Adilabad bishop offers prayers at Gunadala Mary Matha festival

An indigent woman with an infant seeking alms from the devotees at the Mary Matha festival on Gunadala Hill in Vijayawada on Monday.

An indigent woman with an infant seeking alms from the devotees at the Mary Matha festival on Gunadala Hill in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A large number of pilgrims take part in festivities

Adilabad bishop Antony Prince Panengaden offered ‘Samishti Divyapujabali’ on the second day of Gunadala Matha Utsavams at Bishop Grassi High School Grounds on Monday.

Lakhs of pilgrims participated in the festivities and offered prayers. The school grounds and the Gunadala Hill reverberated with divine chants of the holy masses.

Vijayawada bishop Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Rector and Parish Priest Willian Jaya Raju Eleti, Vicar Generals and Mansignors Muvvala Prasad and Mesapam Gabriel performed the rituals and offered ‘prasadam’ to the devotees.

Devotional songs, ‘The Giver of Life’ playlet, ‘The Victory of Joseph’ and ‘Rich Man-Poor Lazarus’ dramas and other cultural events and special programmes marked the festival.

The pilgrims offered hair, performed ‘annaprasanas’ and ‘uyyala kattuta’ at the grotto and offered prayers to Mother Mary.

Comments
Printable version | Feb 11, 2020

