Adilabad bishop offers prayers at Gunadala Mary Matha festival

Adilabad bishop Antony Prince Panengaden offered ‘Samishti Divyapujabali’ on the second day of Gunadala Matha Utsavams at Bishop Grassi High School Grounds on Monday.
Lakhs of pilgrims participated in the festivities and offered prayers. The school grounds and the Gunadala Hill reverberated with divine chants of the holy masses.
Vijayawada bishop Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Rector and Parish Priest Willian Jaya Raju Eleti, Vicar Generals and Mansignors Muvvala Prasad and Mesapam Gabriel performed the rituals and offered ‘prasadam’ to the devotees.
Devotional songs, ‘The Giver of Life’ playlet, ‘The Victory of Joseph’ and ‘Rich Man-Poor Lazarus’ dramas and other cultural events and special programmes marked the festival.
The pilgrims offered hair, performed ‘annaprasanas’ and ‘uyyala kattuta’ at the grotto and offered prayers to Mother Mary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.