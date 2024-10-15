ADVERTISEMENT

Adikavi Nannaya University to conduct spot admission for PG courses on October 17

Published - October 15, 2024 06:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Spot admission for enrolment into various Post Graduation courses being offered by the Adikavi Nannaya University will be conducted on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram on October 17. 

In an official release, in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y. Srinivasa Rao has said that the seats of various courses available in the university’s Kakinada and Tadepalligudem campuses would be filled during the spot admission. Those who appeared for the A.P. Post Graduation Entrance Test will be eligible for the spot admission.

