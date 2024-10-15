GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adikavi Nannaya University to conduct spot admission for PG courses on October 17

Published - October 15, 2024 06:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Spot admission for enrolment into various Post Graduation courses being offered by the Adikavi Nannaya University will be conducted on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram on October 17. 

In an official release, in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y. Srinivasa Rao has said that the seats of various courses available in the university’s Kakinada and Tadepalligudem campuses would be filled during the spot admission. Those who appeared for the A.P. Post Graduation Entrance Test will be eligible for the spot admission.

Published - October 15, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.