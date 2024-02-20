Adikavi Nannaya University gets ₹20 crore aid under PM-USHA scheme

February 20, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) Vice-chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju, on Tuesday, said that the Union Ministry of Education has granted ₹20 crore for AKNU under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA). The grant is meant for the infrastructure development in the educational and research institutes. In Andhra Pradesh, three universities including AKNU get the aid under the PM-USHA scheme.

Addressing the gathering after attending an online address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the PM-USHA scheme, Prof. Padmaraju said, “A Centre for Advanced Learning and Research, and Digital Resource Centres will be set up with a fund of ₹10 crore to be received under the PM-USHA.” Rajamahendravaram city MP Margani Bharat was also present.

“The PM-USHA grant will also be used to renovate the existing academic buildings and construction of new classrooms. A special initiative will also be taken to introduce new courses in the field of food science and technology, geo-informatics and aquaculture,” said Prof. Padmaraju. Prof. Padmaraju reminded that the indoor stadium and swimming pool works were under progress in the university campus.

AKNU Registrar Prof. G. Sudhakar, University Executive Council member Gandham Narayana Rao and other academicians were present.

