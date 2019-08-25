Adibhatla Narayana Das birth anniversary fete begins today

The 156th birth anniversary of ‘Harikatha pitamaha’ Adibhatla Narayana Das is being celebrated by Adibhatla Narayana Das Sishya Prasishya Sangham, Vijayawada, at Sitarama Kalyanamandapam of Sri Kasi Visweswara Swamy Devasthanam (Sivaji Cafe Centre) at Satyanarayanapuram and in Hyderabad from August 25 to 29.

Y.V. Krishnaiah, founder of Annamayya Parivaramu and grandson of Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatulu (a noted disciple of Adibhatla Narayana Das) stated in a press release that Adibhatla Narayana Das was a creator of modern school of harikatha and an eminent musician, dancer and a poet who added a new dimension to Telugu and Sanskrit literature through his harikathas, prabhandas, avadhanams and translations.

Das was a child prodigy who went on to become a versatile genius and great scholar in many languages. He earned fame for his native district Vizianagaram through his stellar cultural performances.

Inspired by the presentation of Dhruvacharitra, harikatha by Kuppuswamy Naidu Bhagavatar in 1883, Narayana Das decided that he would become a haridas and carved a niche for himself with his distinctive form of harikatha.

Mr. Krishnaiah stated that Narayana Das was a master of rhythm, which is an integral art comprising nritya, geeta and vadya, the three together constituting Sankeerthanam.

He had given many performances of veena and harikathas in the court of the Maharajah of Mysore.

The Maharajah of Vijayanagaram had appointed Narayana Das as the ‘Asthana Vidhwan’ of his royal court.

Das had won critical acclaim for his performances and was the first principal of Sri Vijayarama Ganapatasala set up in 1919 by Vijayarama Gajapati, the Maharajah of Vijayanagaram. Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatar installed his master’s idol on the Sivalayam premises at Satyanarayanapuram and taught the art to many enthusiasts.