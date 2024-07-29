Adi Krithika Festival celebrated with devotional ecstasy

The Adi Krithika festival was celebrated with much spiritual fervour at temples dedicated to Lord Subramanya Swamy across Tirupati district on Monday.

Legislators Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri) and Kalikiri Muralimohan (Puthalapattu) visited the temple atop the Anandagiri hillock in Ootlavaripalli of Pakala mandal and presented silk vastram to the shrine, to be used for adorning the deities Lord Subramanya Swamy and his consorts Valli and Devasena on the auspicious occasion.

The temple, which is conducting the festival for the 76th year, was thronged by devotees chanting Harom Hara. The deities were taken on a grand procession.

The temple atop the Tanapalle hillock in Tirupati rural mandal, too, celebrated the festival. Clad in yellow robes, devotees carried kavadi on their shoulders as part of fulfilment of a vow.

