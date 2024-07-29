ADVERTISEMENT

Adi Krithika Festival celebrated with devotional ecstasy

Published - July 29, 2024 09:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

MLAs Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri) and K. Muralimohan (Puthalapattu) arrive in a procession to present silk vastram to Anandagiri Lord Subramanya Swami temple in Pakala mandal of Tirupati district on the occasion of Adi Krithika.

The Adi Krithika festival was celebrated with much spiritual fervour at temples dedicated to Lord Subramanya Swamy across Tirupati district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislators Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri) and Kalikiri Muralimohan (Puthalapattu) visited the temple atop the Anandagiri hillock in Ootlavaripalli of Pakala mandal and presented silk vastram to the shrine, to be used for adorning the deities Lord Subramanya Swamy and his consorts Valli and Devasena on the auspicious occasion.

The temple, which is conducting the festival for the 76th year, was thronged by devotees chanting Harom Hara. The deities were taken on a grand procession.

The temple atop the Tanapalle hillock in Tirupati rural mandal, too, celebrated the festival. Clad in yellow robes, devotees carried kavadi on their shoulders as part of fulfilment of a vow.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US