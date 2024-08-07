Adhere to values and integrity, Jagan tells YSRCP cadre ahead of MLC elections

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that values and credibility are the inherent characteristics of his party, adding that all the elected representatives and leaders of the YSRCP follow the same principles.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy met the local body representatives from Araku and Paderu Assembly constituencies at his camp office at Tadepalli on August 7 (Wednesday), ahead of the MLC election to the united Visakhapatnam Local Authorities Constituency.

He accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of trying to influence the elections through unethical means including monetary inducements, saying that it was degrading the standards of politics.

“Remember the importance of values and integrity in politics. Though a challenging path, one should endure it. I request the local representatives and the party members to adhere to values and integrity as these principles lead to lasting political success,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the YSRCP leaders.

The former Chief Minister said that the YSRCP achieved undeniable majorities in the local body elections of the undivided Visakhapatnam district. “The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) does not have sufficient numerical strength. The YSRCP has strength in more than 600 places in the undivided Visakhapatnam district, while the TDP has strength in only 200 places. The TDP should not field candidates if it has any moral,” said Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Alleging that the TDP president was resorting to an unethical fight by luring the YSRCP representatives, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “This election should teach as a lesson to Mr. Naidu.”

He called for collective support to ensure the victory of YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana. “The TDP is trying to buy the local body representatives. Such malpractice should not be entertained,” he said and reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the tribal areas of undivided Visakhapatnam district.

“The YSRCP, since its inception, has been receiving an unwavering support cfrom these tribal areas,” he said and expressed his gratitude to the tribal people.