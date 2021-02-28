Adhere to rule book, SEC tells officials

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday.

CHITTOOR

28 February 2021 01:28 IST

‘Ensure higher voting percentage during civic polls’

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar on Saturday asked officials of Rayalaseema districts and Nellore district to ensure peaceful polling during the elections to the urban local bodies scheduled on March 10.

During a meeting with the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore districts in Tirupati, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said he had full confidence that the official machinery in the Rayalaseema districts would conduct the elections peacefully, after successfully handling the panchayat elections recently.

He said the officials should strictly adhere to the model code and deal with any violations as per the rules. He asked the revenue and police authorities to take all measures to improve the voting percentage to the optimum level in the municipal elections, and provide foolproof security during the polling process and counting of votes.

Officials of each district had apprised the SEC of the steps initiated in their jurisdiction, apart from identifying hypersensitive and sensitive polling stations.