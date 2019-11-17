Adhere to reservation rules, SC Commission directs TTD

National Scheduled Castes Commission vice-chairman L. Murugan on Saturday directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to strictly adhere to the rule of reservation (RoR) in all the educational and Hindu dharma propagation wings run by it, besides filling up of vacant and backlog posts.

At a review meeting with TTD authorities in Tirupati, Dr. Murugan directed them to initiate steps to fill up as many as 476 backlog posts in the organisation. Dr Murugan said that it came to his notice that the rule of reservation was not being followed in some of the TTD wings such as S.V. Vedic University, SVBC channel and other dharmic units. He asked the TTD joint executive officer P. Basanth Kumar, who was present at the meeting, to take steps for appointing special officers at the grievance cell for addressing issues faced by SC employees in the TTD, apart from arranging meetings at frequent intervals with Union leaders.

The TTD authorities informed Dr. Murugan that the backlog posts would be filled up at the earliest, and said that the process was delayed following pendency on clearing of the move to provide 75% reservation for the locals.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa said that the SC employees should be at the forefront to express their genuine concerns and issues with the TTD management. The MP said that it was a welcome sign that the TTD was moving ahead with the gesture of providing 75% reservation for the local youth. He observed that the TTD should also give priority to the youth of underprivileged sections to serve in its premier educational and propaganda wings meant for spreading Vedic dharma.