Adhere to quality, price, TTD chief tells vendors

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said the health of pilgrims is of utmost importance to the temple management and warned the hawkers and roadside vendors that any form of deviation from the mandated price or quality will not be tolerated.

During an inspection of the foot path route taken by the trekking pilgrims from Alipiri to Tirumala on Sunday, he urged the shopkeepers to sell quality products and that too at MRP only, in spite of the hassles involved in bringing the products to the spot.

Later, the TTD Chairman instructed the TTD sanitary staff to clean at regular intervals the bathrooms constructed along the route.

Seeks feedback

Mr. Reddy sought feedback some of the trekking devotees about the facilities and amenities provided by the TTD and many of them expressed satisfaction.

Earlier, Mr. Subba Reddy met the Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Tirupati and offered him Srivari theertham and ‘prasadam’ of Lord Venkateswara.