Adhere to medical advisories: Pawan

JSP president Pawan Kalyan has exhorted people to protect themselves from the dreaded coronavirus by strictly following the guidelines issued by medical experts.

In a teleconference with party cadres on Saturday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said it was the collective responsibility to prevent the virus from spreading, and pointed out that there was no medicine for it so far.

He said the pace at which the virus was spreading was causing serious concern and ‘janata curfew’ from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go a long way in checking the spread of the virus.

Awareness was the key to containing the disease, he observed, and advised people not to panic, but be careful to stay safe. Social distancing and personal hygiene were the need of the hour, he added.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that only concerted efforts would keep the situation under control.

