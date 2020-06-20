Adhere to COVID norms, vehicle operators warned

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) of Krishna district S. Venkateswara Rao on Saturday warned private bus operators, maxi cabs and auto-rickshaws against neglecting COVID-19 protocols.
Mr. Venkateswara Rao said that keeping in view the transport needs of the public, the department had given permission to private vehicles to operate after the lockdown. But operators must ensure all safety norms such as use of thermal scanners and sanitisers, he said, adding that the department would not hesitate to seize vehicles of those found to be flouting COVID guidelines.
He said the Collector, in collaboration with the Police Department, had earmarked areas with several COVID-19 cases as containment zones, and said vehicle operators must strictly adhere to norms in these high-risk zones.
Warning against allowing people more than the capacity of the vehicle, the DTC said buses should take in more than 50% of the seating capacity. He said Motor Vehicle Inspectors were being engaged in awareness drives aimed at educating the vehicle operators on the need to adhere to the fundamental guidelines during the pandemic.
