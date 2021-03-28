‘Adhere to COVID norms during Holi’

Vijayawada

28 March 2021 06:28 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said Holi will not be celebrated at Raj Bhavan due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. In a release on Saturday, he appealed to the people to celebrate the festival by following the COVID-19 norms such as maintaining social distance and wearing mask. He also appealed to the eligible people to take the vaccine and prevent the spread of virus.

