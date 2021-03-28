Andhra PradeshVijayawada 28 March 2021 06:28 IST
Comments
‘Adhere to COVID norms during Holi’
Updated: 28 March 2021 06:28 IST
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said Holi will not be celebrated at Raj Bhavan due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. In a release on Saturday, he appealed to the people to celebrate the festival by following the COVID-19 norms such as maintaining social distance and wearing mask. He also appealed to the eligible people to take the vaccine and prevent the spread of virus.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...