Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said Holi will not be celebrated at Raj Bhavan due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. In a release on Saturday, he appealed to the people to celebrate the festival by following the COVID-19 norms such as maintaining social distance and wearing mask. He also appealed to the eligible people to take the vaccine and prevent the spread of virus.
‘Adhere to COVID norms during Holi’
Staff Reporter
Vijayawada,
March 28, 2021 06:28 IST
Staff Reporter
Vijayawada,
March 28, 2021 06:28 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 6:29:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/adhere-to-covid-norms-during-holi/article34181881.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story