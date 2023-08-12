ADVERTISEMENT

ADGP reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada

August 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police personnel examining the rifles stacked up at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada after finishing his practise for the Independence Day parade on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N RAO

Additional Director General of Police Atul Singh reviewed the security arrangements for the 76th Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Saturday.

Parking is being arranged for VIPs, school buses and the public at different locations near the venue, said the police.

Traffic diversions will be imposed at M.G. Road, Benz Circle, Police Control Room and other junctions on August 15 as part of the security measures, the NTR Commississionerate police said.

Rehearsals will be conducted at the IGMC on Sunday, wherein senior officers of various departments will participate.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Rajashekar Babu, Rajya Lakshmi, Ravindranath Babu and other police officers were among those who accompanied the Additional DGP.

