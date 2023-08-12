HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ADGP reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada

August 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police personnel examining the rifles stacked up at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada after finishing his practise for the Independence Day parade on Saturday.

Police personnel examining the rifles stacked up at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada after finishing his practise for the Independence Day parade on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N RAO

Additional Director General of Police Atul Singh reviewed the security arrangements for the 76th Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Saturday.

Parking is being arranged for VIPs, school buses and the public at different locations near the venue, said the police.

Traffic diversions will be imposed at M.G. Road, Benz Circle, Police Control Room and other junctions on August 15 as part of the security measures, the NTR Commississionerate police said.

Rehearsals will be conducted at the IGMC on Sunday, wherein senior officers of various departments will participate.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Rajashekar Babu, Rajya Lakshmi, Ravindranath Babu and other police officers were among those who accompanied the Additional DGP.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / police / Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.