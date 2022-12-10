ADF launched to spur speedier growth in Atmakur

December 10, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - NELLORE

Atmakur Development Forum, a first-of-its-kind initiative, was launched on Saturday by elite sections to ensure all-round development of the drought-prone Assembly constituency in SPSR Nellore district.

Ruling YSR Congress Party MLA from Atmakur Mekapatti Vikram Reddy announced ₹10 crore by the Mekapatti foundation to take up for various development works. The constituency would be developed as a model one in the country in 10 years across key social, economic, and human development parameters, he said.

‘’ADF is a collective effort of socially-conscious and impact-oriented individuals to network, ideate, discuss and implement ideas that are aimed at solving social, economic and development issues’‘, he said. It would strive to realise the unrealised dreams of former Industries Minister Mekapatti Goutham Reddy who had laid the foundation for speedy industrialisation of the region.

He highlighted the strengths of Atmakur as a region with three national highways passing through it, its strategic location in proximity with the major economic hubs like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and its immense potential in emerging as a logistics cluster, MSME hub and a tourism hub. .

Chairing a roundtable conference, Technical Adviser to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy released the ADF logo and website. He underscored the need for industrially develop Atmakur, predominantly an agrarian constituency with several upland mandals.

Taking part in the conference virtually, District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu lauded the intiative as a model for development of other Assembly constituencies.

The conference was attended by people from different walks of life, including Dr. A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, ANGRAU, Mr. Anwar Sheikh, Azim Premji Foundation and Mr. Rajendranath Reddy, Agriculture Innovator and entrepreneur from Tirupati.