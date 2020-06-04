Andhra Pradesh

Address water issues in villages, Congress tells govt.

PCC leader seeks remunerative price for tomato farmers

TIRUPATI

The Congress has appealed to the State government to address the issues that are plaguing the rural areas, especially drinking water woes in view of the peak summer.

Underlining the importance of setting up water kiosks (Chalivendram) for people and arranging water tubs for cattle, PCC general secretary Penubala Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that it was time the government initiated measures to address the water scarcity in the countryside.

‘Medicine short in supply’

He also alleged that many Primary Health Centres (PHCs) did not have adequate stock of medicines, saying that it was affecting the healthcare services in rural areas.

Referring to agriculture, the Congress leader said tomato farmers in Chittoor district are ready to harvest the crops and the government must ensure remunerative price for the produce and its hassle-free transportation in view of the lockdown.

“The hope for good returns of tomato farmers get dashed every time for some reason or the other. The government should play a sincere role in ensuring good income for the farmers this time,” Mr. Chandrasekhar told the media here.

He also sought provision of timely credit facilities to farmers and a support mechanism to poultry sector which suffered heavy losses this year.

