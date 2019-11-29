Address problems of workers, demands JAC

Demanding that the government address the problems of workers in the State, the Joint Action Committee of teachers, employees, contract workers and pensioners will launch a State-wide protest on December 20 if the government fails to cater to their demands, said Krishna district JAC president A. Vidyasagar.

Addressing a protest staged collectively by various unions, under the aegis of the JAC, Mr. Vidyasagar said the YSRCP-led government had failed to address the problems of the workers despite being in power for six months.

Mr. Vidyasagar said that State government promised to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme at the earliest, but failed to deliver on its promise. He highlighted that demands like the implementation of Pay Revision Commission, sanctioning of Dearness Allowance for employees and job security for contract workers had been pending with the State government for long.

The protesters demanded that the government extend free medical treatment for the workers instead of giving them health cards. They also pushed for the compulsory implementation of the PRC for the people working in gurukul model schools.