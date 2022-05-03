Address people’s grievances on a war-footing, says TDP leader

May 03, 2022 18:44 IST

Kalisetti visits several villages in Ranasthalam mandal as part of his door-to-door survey

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kalisetti Appala Naidu on Tuesday urged the district officials to resolve the people’s grievances such as “inordinate delay” in approving the applications seeking pension and benefits under various welfare schemes, including housing programme.

As part of his ‘Intintiki Telugu Desam - Prati Intiki Kalisetti’ programme, Mr. Appala Naidu visited various villages in Ranasthalam mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appala Naidu said he had visited 39 villages in Etcherla mandal in the last five weeks.

“Most of the grievances have no financial implications, and yet the officials are not responding. We are compiling the unresolved issues and sharing them with the officials concerned,” said Mr. Appala Naidu.

He said that people’s problems used to be resolved in a systematic way during the TDP term.