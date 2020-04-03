Address lockdown issues, APCCIF urges Jagan

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to constitute district-level economic task force committees headed by Ministers and with district Collectors, general managers of DICs and senior officials from the Police, Health, Agriculture, Transport and Labour departments and lead banks and industry body representatives as members, for mitigating the hardships being encountered by the industries due to the lockdown.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, APCCIF president K.V.S. Prakash Rao and general secretary P. Bhaskar Rao stated that the committees should take responsibility to ensure that the decisions taken by the Central and the State governments were implemented effectively with focus on solving the problems faced by the micro, small and medium enterprises, travel and tourism sector, automobile and auto ancillaries, transport, granite (mining), spinning and textiles and agro and food processing units.