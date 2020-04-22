Address livelihood concerns of Gulf returnees, Naidu urges Centre

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to initiate measures to ensure the safety and livelihood of Indians returning from Kuwait.

“The Government of India may direct the respective State governments to take appropriate steps to provide food, shelter, medical aid and livelihood to the returnees,” Mr. Naidu said in a letter he wrote to Mr. Jaishankar on Wednesday.

He said many people, most of them migrant workers, had lost their jobs in the Gulf countries in general and Kuwait in particular. These countries were attractive destinations for the semi-skilled and unskilled workers. Consequent to the imposition of lockdown in these countries in view of COVID-19 outbreak, the workers lost their livelihood, he told the Union Minister.

Kuwait’s offer

“Countries such as Kuwait are preparing to send the migrant workers back to India. Kuwait is providing free air tickets to those without work permits, or whose permits or visas have expired. Around 15,000 Indians have come forward to avail themselves of the offer. Around 3,000 Telugu people have joined deportation camps and another 2,000 Telugus have applied for exit clearance (temporary passport),” Mr. Naidu said in the letter.

In discussions held with several Non-Resident Telugu people, a concern was raised that other Gulf countries might soon follow suit and start repatriating Indian workers, he said.

“This may lead to a new crisis in India, as many returnees may not find proper livelihood here. Therefore, it is pertinent for the Government of India to be well prepared to handle the impending crisis,” Mr. Naidu observed.