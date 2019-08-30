‘Address issues before RTC’s merger with State’

The Machilipatnam APSRTC Union representatives on Friday appealed to Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) to discuss the issues pertaining to merging the RTC with the State government before finalising the initiative.

The union representatives, Y.V. Rao, P. Damodara Rao and M. Hanumanthu Rao, on Friday submitted a memorandum to Mr. Nani here seeking his intervention to address their issues. The team of representatives discussed various issues, including running the electric buses to be introduced in the State by the RTC instead of allowing private parties, apart from replacing the rented bus services with the permanent ones. The Minister has promised to hear the grievances of the employees’ unions before a decision is taken on the merger. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is chalking out a plan of constituting a special wing in the Transport Department for the RTC after the merger,” said Mr. Nani.