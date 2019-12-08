Address farmers’ issues or face agitation: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday warned that he would stage a day-long fast in Kakinada on December 12 if the government did not take concrete steps for farmers’ welfare by then, and intensify protests from January.

The government should particularly ensure the farmers get remunerative, not merely support, prices for their produce, he demanded.

Addressing a farmers’ convention organised by the JSP at Mandapeta in East Godavari district, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should react to the issues being raised by farmers and not drive them to take to the streets.

He would be forced to take up cudgels on their behalf if the government remained indifferent to their plight. The CM would have to bear the consequences, he said, asserting that he would not leave the farmers to fend for themselves.

The tenant farmers were leading a hand-to-mouth existence as the government was least bothered about their current state and future.

‘Mounting dues’

The JSP chief exhorted his party MLA from Razole, Rapaka Varaprasad to grill the government on farmers’ issues during the Assembly session beginning Monday and to highlight the plight of paddy farmers in the “rice bowl of Andhra Pradesh.”

The CM should pay due attention to the woes of farmers in the Assembly, Mr. Kalyan said, pointing out that a vast majority of them were unable to come out of the debt burden.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the government was due to pay ₹274 crore for 1.48 lakh tonnes of paddy procured by it.

Tomato farmers were in distress, so were those growing other crops as the government remained a mute spectator, he added.