Address child rights violations in rural areas, officials told

Vizianagaram Joint Collector K.Venkata Ramana Reddy on Friday said that a child right protection committee should be set up in all villages to address issues pertaining to child right violation in rural areas.

While formally releasing the brochure of the Child Rights Protection Committee, he hoped that the committee with local government officials and representatives from non-governmental organisations would awareness among the people about various Acts, like Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act of 1986, Right to Education Act-2009, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012 and others.

Awareness camps will be held too, in Bobbili, Ramabhadrapuram, Gantyada and Vizianagaram, to achieve this end, said Vizianagaram Balala Samskhema Committee member P. Chittibabu.

Vizianagaram Women and Child Welfare officer M. Rajeswari, Child Welfare Committee chairman V. Lakshmana Rao were present.