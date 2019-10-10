Addl. CBI court to be shifted to Vijayawada

The State government is shifting the III additional CBI court from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, a G.O. issued by Secretary (Legal and Legislative Affairs and Justice) G. Manohara Reddy has said.

The Registrar (Administration) of the High Court has decided to shift the court from Visakhapatnam to either Guntur or Vijayawada and requested the government to issue an order for it. The government issued an order for shifting the III additional CBI court along with its paraphernalia in exercise of powers conferred under Sub- Section (1) of Section 9 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, after a consultation with the High Court.