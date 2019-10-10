Andhra Pradesh

Addl. CBI court to be shifted to Vijayawada

more-in

The State government is shifting the III additional CBI court from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, a G.O. issued by Secretary (Legal and Legislative Affairs and Justice) G. Manohara Reddy has said.

The Registrar (Administration) of the High Court has decided to shift the court from Visakhapatnam to either Guntur or Vijayawada and requested the government to issue an order for it. The government issued an order for shifting the III additional CBI court along with its paraphernalia in exercise of powers conferred under Sub- Section (1) of Section 9 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, after a consultation with the High Court.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 12:54:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/addl-cbi-court-to-be-shifted-to-vijayawada/article29630324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY