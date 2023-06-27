Additional SP named nodal officer for prevention of illegal cow slaughter

June 27, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

J. Kulasekhar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Law & Order), is named the nodal officer for the prevent illegal transportation and slaughter of animals.

Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy has announced the decision taken as a ‘precautionary measure’ ahead of bakrid, which falls on June 29.

Mr. Kulasekhar shall deal with cases and complaints pertaining to the transportation and slaughter of animals in violation of the provisions of the AP Cow Slaughter Prohibition & Animal Preservation Act 1977 (Transport of Animals Rules 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules 2001 and Slaughter House Rules, 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department has appealed to the public to pass information on illegal cow slaughter by calling 9491361257.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.