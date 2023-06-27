HamberMenu
Additional SP named nodal officer for prevention of illegal cow slaughter

June 27, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

J. Kulasekhar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Law & Order), is named the nodal officer for the prevent illegal transportation and slaughter of animals.

Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy has announced the decision taken as a ‘precautionary measure’ ahead of bakrid, which falls on June 29.

Mr. Kulasekhar shall deal with cases and complaints pertaining to the transportation and slaughter of animals in violation of the provisions of the AP Cow Slaughter Prohibition & Animal Preservation Act 1977 (Transport of Animals Rules 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules 2001 and Slaughter House Rules, 2001.

The department has appealed to the public to pass information on illegal cow slaughter by calling 9491361257.

