Additional security forces deployed for Gangamma Jatara in Kuppam

Published - May 19, 2024 06:24 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Special parties have been formed to check anti-social activities during the celebrations, says SP

K Umashanker
Chittoor Superintendent of Police Mankanta Chandolu reviewing the security arrangements made for Gangamma Jatara in Kuppam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chittoor district Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu on May 19 (Sunday) reviewed the security arrangements for the famous Tirupati Gangamma Jatara in Kuppam town, scheduled to be celebrated from May 20 to 22.

Addressing the media later, the SP said that elaborate security arrangements had been made for the festival. Additional forces have been deployed and traffic diversions have been announced. Special police parties have been formed to check anti-social activities during the celebrations, he said.

Certain prohibitory orders have been issued and playing DJ music would not be allowed, the SP said, adding that non-compliance with these regulations would attract legal action.

The SP also convened a meeting with senior police officials of Kuppam and Palamaner sub-divisions at the SDPO office and issued the guidelines for the personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Deputy SP (Kuppam) Srinath, Urban Circle Inspector N.V. Ramana, and organisers of the festivals took part in the meeting.

