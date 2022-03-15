Additional portfolios for Buggana
Buggana Rajendranath, who currently holds the portfolios of Finance and Planning, Legislative Affairs, and Commercial Taxes, will henceforth handle additional portfolios of Industries, Commerce, Information Technology, Skill Development and Training, and Infrastructure and Investment. The Governor has approved the modification brought about due to the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.