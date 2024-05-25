Additional police officers drafted for security on counting day in Andhra Pradesh

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has allotted election duties for the police officers working in various wings.

The officers reported before the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police on Saturday, and they were allotted duties at critical locations.

It was decided to step up security and surveillance at sensitive villages during the counting of votes scheduled for June 4, the officials said.

In all, 58 Superintendents of Police (SPs), Additional SPs and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) working in the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Crime Investigation Department (CID), Marine, Railways, AP-Transco, Octopus and Police Training Colleges (PTCs) were allotted election duties.

The DGP allotted eight officers to Palnadu district, four each to Kakinada and Konaseema, and three each to Tirupati, Anantapur, Guntur, Nandyal, Prakasam and Krishna districts.

The Commissioners and SPs were directed to deploy the officers in sensitive Assembly constituencies, with the coordination of the DIGs and IGs concerned.

