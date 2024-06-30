Additional notification for Andhra Pradesh TET to be released on July 1

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar, on Sunday, June 30, said an additional notification for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be issued on Monday, July 1, as part of the government’s decision to implement Mega DSC.

Mr. Kumar said that following the requests from aspiring candidates, it was decided to issue an additional notification for TET on Monday. Applications will be received from July 2, he informed.

The details, including the schedule, notifications, information bulletin, syllabus and information about the Computer Based Test (CBT) pertaining to Andhra Pradesh TET (July)-2024 have been made available on the website https://cse.ap.gov.in/.

Candidates can download the information from the website from July 2 or reach out to the help desk set up in the office of the Commissioner of School Education, he added.