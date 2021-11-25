Additional halts for Rayagada-Guntur Express from December 1

Visakhapatnam

25 November 2021 19:59 IST

The trains to have stoppages at Gumada and Jimidipeta

The Rayagada-Guntur-Rayagada Express is being provided halts at Gumada and Jimidipeta. This decision was taken by the East Coast Railway (E Co R) for the convenience of commuters.

The timings of the train have been revised between Parvatipuram Town and Gajapatinagaram, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

Train no. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express will run with revised stoppages from Guntur with effect from December, 1 and 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express will run with revised stoppages from Rayagada, with effect from December, 2.

Train no. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express will arrive at Gumada at 12: 58 p.m. and will leave at 1 p.m. and will arrive at Jimidipeta at 1:15 p.m. and will leave at 1:17 p.m. towards Rayagada.

In the return direction, 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express will arrive at Jimidipeta at 3:45 p.m. and will leave at 3:47 p.m. and arrive at Gumada at 4.01p.m. and will leave at 4.03 p.m. towards Guntur.

The timings of 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Parvatipuram Town to Gajapatinagaram have been revised. Commuters are requested to note the changes.