Additional forces deployed in Amalapuram after man killed in group clash 

September 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district police on Saturday deployed at least 200 additional police personnel in Amalapuram, the district headquarters, and the adjoining areas following a group clash on Friday in which one person was killed.

The apparent reason for the clash was the rivalry between two groups of rowdy-sheeters. On Friday afternoon, Polisetti Kishore, 28, and Adapa Sai Lakshman, 26, were attacked with sticks by the rival group at Eedarapalli village in Amalapuram mandal. Kishore died on the spot while Mr. Sai Lakshman suffered serious injuries.

Later, in retaliation, Kishore’s gang reportedly set fire to a panshop, triggering tension in Amalapuram town and the surrounding areas.

“Tension has prevailed in Amalapuram since the murder of a rowdy-sheeter, Polisetti Kishore, whose last rites were performed on Saturday. We have deployed additional police personnel in the area to prevent any untoward incidents,” Amalapuram DSP Ambika Prasad told The Hindu.

In an official release, Konaseema SP S. Sridhar said, “We appeal to the local people to not resort to any clash or attempt to create any disturbance. Additional forces have been deployed in Amalapuram and the adjoining areas to keep the situation under control.”

The police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 30 and Section 144 in Amalapuram town and the surrounding rural areas.

“We have speeded up the investigation into the case. A search is on for the four accused, identified as Sateesh, Indra, Sudheer and Anand, who allegedly attacked the duo,” the SP said.