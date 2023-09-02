HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional forces deployed in Amalapuram after man killed in group clash 

Prohibitory orders imposed in town; clash due to rivalry between two groups of rowdy-sheeters, say police

September 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district police on Saturday deployed at least 200 additional police personnel in Amalapuram, the district headquarters, and the adjoining areas following a group clash on Friday in which one person was killed.

The apparent reason for the clash was the rivalry between two groups of rowdy-sheeters. On Friday afternoon, Polisetti Kishore, 28, and Adapa Sai Lakshman, 26, were attacked with sticks by the rival group at Eedarapalli village in Amalapuram mandal. Kishore died on the spot while Mr. Sai Lakshman suffered serious injuries. 

Later, in retaliation, Kishore’s gang reportedly set fire to a panshop, triggering tension in Amalapuram town and the surrounding areas. 

“Tension has prevailed in Amalapuram since the murder of a rowdy-sheeter, Polisetti Kishore, whose last rites were performed on Saturday. We have deployed additional police personnel in the area to prevent any untoward incidents,” Amalapuram DSP Ambika Prasad told The Hindu.

In an official release, Konaseema SP S. Sridhar said, “We appeal to the local people to not resort to any clash or attempt to create any disturbance. Additional forces have been deployed in Amalapuram and the adjoining areas to keep the situation under control.” 

The police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 30 and Section 144 in Amalapuram town and the surrounding rural areas. 

“We have speeded up the investigation into the case. A search is on for the four accused, identified as Sateesh, Indra, Sudheer and Anand, who allegedly attacked the duo,” the SP said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.