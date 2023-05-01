Additional force deployed in Kuppam after YSRCP-TDP clash in two villages

May 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHITTOOR

An additional police force has been deployed in the Kuppam Assembly constituency after clashes erupted between the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP supporters in two villages over the organisation of village goddess festivals.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) P. Parameshwar Reddy, who is in charge of the Chittoor district, visited Kuppam town and surrounding areas on Sunday evening and appealed to the public to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order.

After interacting with the people of Palarlapalle village near Kuppam, the SP told the media that the two groups clashed over the donations collected and expenditures for the ‘Gangamma Jatara’ village festival at Palarlapalle village on April 27.

The elders of both parties collected ₹3,500 from each family in Palarlapalle. The quarrel, however, began when the supporters of one political party raised objections.

A similar incident took place over the village festival at Lakshmipuram village in Kuppam limits on April 28, and the police brought the situation under control. Against this backdrop, a youth was attacked, and his motorcycle was burnt in Kuppam on April 29. In revenge, the youth and his supporters went to the houses of some local YSRCP leaders and set a tractor and two bikes on fire.

The SP said that the police intervened in time and brought the situation under control.