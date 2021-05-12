Additional DMHO of Vizianagaram dies of COVID

Vizianagaram Additional District Medical and Health Officer Jennala Ravikumar (54), who was battling COVID-19 for the past one month, breathed his last due to severe health complications at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Ravi Kumar, who hailed from Srikakulam district, is survived by his wife and two children. He had been handling many important assignments including HIV-AIDS and Leprosy control. Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari expressed shock over his death and recalled his dedicated services during the pandemic.