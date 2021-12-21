Additional coaches to be attached for some trains to clear rush

Visakhapatnam

21 December 2021 20:10 IST

Additional coaches will be attached to some trains to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 17243 Guntur- Rayagada Express, leaving Guntur, will be attached with two General Second Class coaches with effect from December 24 to 30 and 17244 Rayagada- Guntur Express, leaving Rayagada from December 25 to 31 will be provided with two additional General Second Class coaches.

Advertising

Advertising

Train no. 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, leaving Guntur, will have two additional General Second Class coaches, with effect from December 24 to 30 and 17240 Visakhapatnam- Guntur express, leaving Visakhapatnam from December 25 to 31, will be attached with two additional General Second Class coaches, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

Passengers have been asked to note the changes. They should adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, while under taking the journey. Dial 139, the integrated helpline number, for basic train enquiries.